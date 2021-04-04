Pinkcoin Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $3.48 million and $22,388.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.23 or 0.00459629 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005387 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00028491 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.69 or 0.04687767 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,670,091 coins and its circulating supply is 426,409,655 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

