JustBet (WINR) Hits Market Cap of $8.78 Million

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 24.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, JustBet has traded up 337% against the US dollar. One JustBet token can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $8.78 million and approximately $349,819.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00074662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.95 or 0.00306916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00093542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.28 or 0.00749989 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028268 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00017605 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,780,933 tokens. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

JustBet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

