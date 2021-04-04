Fuse Network Price Reaches $0.32 on Major Exchanges (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $17.72 million and $2.01 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00074662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.95 or 0.00306916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00093542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.28 or 0.00749989 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028268 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00017605 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FUSEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.