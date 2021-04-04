STRAKS (STAK) One Day Volume Hits $80.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. STRAKS has a total market cap of $86,367.76 and $80.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STRAKS has traded down 45.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,365.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,068.84 or 0.03544600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.58 or 0.00348805 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $584.29 or 0.01001087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $264.37 or 0.00452944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.77 or 0.00410797 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.23 or 0.00324218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00025780 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

