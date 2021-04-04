IoTeX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $103.20 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $486.09 million and approximately $103.20 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00052196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00041007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.81 or 0.00683295 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00070370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001723 BTC.

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

