FlypMe Price Reaches $0.0240 on Major Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $423,055.60 and approximately $8,029.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe token can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FlypMe has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00052113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.03 or 0.00683264 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00070400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027959 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

