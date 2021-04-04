Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) & Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Critical Contrast

Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) and Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kumba Iron Ore and Polymetal International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kumba Iron Ore 1 0 0 0 1.00 Polymetal International 0 1 6 0 2.86

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kumba Iron Ore and Polymetal International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kumba Iron Ore $4.45 billion 2.79 $1.13 billion N/A N/A Polymetal International $2.25 billion 4.19 $480.00 million $1.25 15.96

Kumba Iron Ore has higher revenue and earnings than Polymetal International.

Profitability

This table compares Kumba Iron Ore and Polymetal International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kumba Iron Ore N/A N/A N/A Polymetal International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Kumba Iron Ore has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polymetal International has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kumba Iron Ore pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Polymetal International pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Polymetal International pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Kumba Iron Ore shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kumba Iron Ore beats Polymetal International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay. The company supplies its iron ore to the steel industry; and exports to China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Centurion, South Africa. Kumba Iron Ore Limited is a subsidiary of Anglo South Africa Proprietary Limited.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. The company's flagship project is the Kyzyl property located in the East Kazakhstan Region, Kazakhstan. Polymetal International plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

