Veil (VEIL) Trading Up 15.2% This Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $2,670.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,133.86 or 0.99689312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00036470 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00010127 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.10 or 0.00458036 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.84 or 0.00912005 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.76 or 0.00318551 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00098133 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

