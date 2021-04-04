Playkey Price Reaches $0.0583 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 26.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $957,656.94 and $99,959.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey coin can now be bought for about $0.0583 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Playkey has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00052152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.60 or 0.00683535 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00070437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00027796 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.