Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to post $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.74. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings per share of $3.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $16.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.50 to $20.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $18.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.24 to $22.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.09.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $385.26. 741,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $366.13 and a 200 day moving average of $339.49. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $205.26 and a 12-month high of $386.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.