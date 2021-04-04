U Network Price Up 16.8% This Week (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, U Network has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. U Network has a total market cap of $10.89 million and $2.27 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000049 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

UUU is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for U Network is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UUUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.