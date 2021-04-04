Phore (PHR) Reaches Market Cap of $11.85 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Phore has a market capitalization of $11.85 million and approximately $14,512.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phore has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 96% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00024909 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,673,137 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

