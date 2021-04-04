Bounty0x Price Reaches $0.0062 on Exchanges (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $109,002.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00052388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.64 or 0.00686939 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00027945 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

BNTY is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

