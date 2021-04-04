HOQU (HQX) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, HOQU has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One HOQU token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $543,536.51 and $9,802.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00052291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.39 or 0.00683610 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00070400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00028087 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

