Pamp Network Price Up 22.7% Over Last 7 Days (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $5,037.22 and $870.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pamp Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pamp Network has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00052291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.39 or 0.00683610 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00070400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00028087 BTC.

Pamp Network Coin Profile

Pamp Network (PAMP) is a coin. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

