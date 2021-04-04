Trollcoin (TROLL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.04 Million

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $112.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,170.63 or 0.99567402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00036334 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00097965 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001153 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TROLLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.