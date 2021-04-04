Uptrennd (1UP) Achieves Market Cap of $7.11 Million

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and $65,697.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010015 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.07 or 0.00140478 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Uptrennd

Uptrennd is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 415,003,877 coins. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

