Wealthlocks (WLT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $45,098.00

Wealthlocks (CURRENCY:WLT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Wealthlocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $63.72 or 0.00108802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wealthlocks has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. Wealthlocks has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and $45,098.00 worth of Wealthlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00075909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.49 or 0.00309872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00092667 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $440.42 or 0.00751972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00018322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00028354 BTC.

Wealthlocks’ total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,971 coins.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wealthlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wealthlocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wealthlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

