BTMX Trading 30.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, BTMX has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar. BTMX has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $11.21 million worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTMX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00052484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.68 or 0.00685820 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00070590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00028075 BTC.

BTMX Profile

BTMX is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 749,317,256 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BTMX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

