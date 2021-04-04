ArbitrageCT (ARCT) Hits Market Capitalization of $61,287.08

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. ArbitrageCT has a market cap of $61,287.08 and approximately $5.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArbitrageCT token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ArbitrageCT has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00052484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.68 or 0.00685820 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00070590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00028075 BTC.

About ArbitrageCT

ArbitrageCT is a token. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 tokens. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT . ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arbitrage Crypto Trader is a platform for automatic trading on two exchanges at the same time, uniting all the largest trading exchanges in the world in order to provide arbitrage opportunities. “

Buying and Selling ArbitrageCT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbitrageCT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArbitrageCT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

