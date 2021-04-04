Maro Price Tops $0.69 on Major Exchanges (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Maro has traded up 355% against the US dollar. One Maro coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001175 BTC on popular exchanges. Maro has a market capitalization of $329.07 million and $135.08 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00052622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.97 or 0.00687112 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00070682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00028088 BTC.

Maro Profile

MARO is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 934,523,142 coins and its circulating supply is 477,497,986 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

