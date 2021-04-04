Mercury (MER) Hits Market Cap of $1.70 Million

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Mercury has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $29,415.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00076325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.70 or 0.00309815 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00092938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.45 or 0.00752721 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028563 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00018370 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

