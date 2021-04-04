bAlpha (BALPHA) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.18 Million

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for $1,167.20 or 0.01990031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, bAlpha has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $12.99 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00075594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.54 or 0.00309525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00092298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $442.25 or 0.00754016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00018429 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028562 BTC.

bAlpha’s total supply is 11,128 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

