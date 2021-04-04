HAPI (HAPI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.69 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. HAPI has a market capitalization of $13.18 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HAPI has traded up 48% against the dollar. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for approximately $167.25 or 0.00285148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HAPI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00075594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.54 or 0.00309525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00092298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.25 or 0.00754016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00018429 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028562 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HAPIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HAPI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HAPI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.