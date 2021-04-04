Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) & Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Financial Contrast

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) and Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mace Security International and Westlake Chemical Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A Westlake Chemical Partners 6.41% 6.83% 4.68%

Mace Security International has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westlake Chemical Partners has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mace Security International and Westlake Chemical Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A Westlake Chemical Partners 0 3 1 0 2.25

Westlake Chemical Partners has a consensus target price of $22.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.68%. Given Westlake Chemical Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westlake Chemical Partners is more favorable than Mace Security International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.1% of Mace Security International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mace Security International and Westlake Chemical Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Westlake Chemical Partners $1.09 billion 0.78 $60.98 million $1.77 13.63

Westlake Chemical Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Mace Security International.

Summary

Westlake Chemical Partners beats Mace Security International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells personal defense and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace, Tornado, and Vigilant brands. It also provides aerosol defense sprays for law enforcement and security professionals under the Take Down brand. The company distributes and supports its branded products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels, and installation service providers. Mace Security International, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis. Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

