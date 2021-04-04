Rocket Pool (RPL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.93 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.31 or 0.00024317 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $147.12 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00052743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.69 or 0.00690988 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00070699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028003 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

