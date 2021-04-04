QChi (QCH) Market Capitalization Tops $1.23 Million

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. QChi has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $2,714.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QChi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QChi has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QChi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00052743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.69 or 0.00690988 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00070699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028003 BTC.

QChi Token Profile

QChi (CRYPTO:QCH) is a token. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,391,562 tokens. QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

QChi Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QCHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for QChi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QChi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.