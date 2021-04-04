Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Post $0.83 EPS

Equities research analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. CRA International posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. CRA International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRAI. Barrington Research raised their target price on CRA International from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CRA International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.10. 72,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CRA International has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $75.47. The company has a market cap of $574.14 million, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

