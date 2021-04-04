extraDNA (XDNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $633,830.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,533.07 or 0.99627533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00036757 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010270 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.12 or 0.00936352 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $271.73 or 0.00462512 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.40 or 0.00318966 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00099145 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002364 BTC.

extraDNA Token Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

