InsurAce Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.56 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.46 or 0.00014392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $68.23 million and $10.56 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, InsurAce has traded up 49.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00075114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.47 or 0.00312277 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00093064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.28 or 0.00759598 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028671 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00017723 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,070,036 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.?a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

