Mchain Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mchain has traded down 57.5% against the US dollar. Mchain has a market cap of $60,876.32 and $64.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005720 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011346 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000131 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 59,330,025 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.