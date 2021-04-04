POPCHAIN Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,788.00 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $987,966.77 and approximately $4,788.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POPCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00046594 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00014355 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000054 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

POPCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

