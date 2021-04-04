HEROcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $9.98 Million (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 234% against the dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $9.98 million and $372,451.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00052552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.49 or 0.00690358 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00070612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00027851 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

