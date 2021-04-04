Incent Price Up 158.3% Over Last Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 40.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded up 158.3% against the US dollar. One Incent coin can now be bought for $0.0815 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. Incent has a total market cap of $3.75 million and $109,002.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00074871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.18 or 0.00314340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00092369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.84 or 0.00764347 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028577 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

