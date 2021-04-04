ARMOR Price Hits $1.17 on Major Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00001993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded up 116.5% against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $24.05 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00075353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.15 or 0.00312685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00092232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.40 or 0.00765526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00028678 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00017648 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

