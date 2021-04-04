Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Safe has a market cap of $6.67 million and $64,611.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002040 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 99.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

