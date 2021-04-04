Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Million

Analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to report sales of $1.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $33.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.72 million to $40.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $101.01 million, with estimates ranging from $87.75 million to $108.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of AGRX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,398. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,427.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,573 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 612.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.