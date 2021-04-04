PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. PerkinElmer reported sales of $652.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year sales of $4.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

NYSE PKI traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.88. The company had a trading volume of 598,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $70.01 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.65 and a 200-day moving average of $134.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2,830.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 173,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after buying an additional 167,100 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,256,000 after purchasing an additional 55,597 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

