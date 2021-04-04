Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will report $197.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.80 million and the lowest is $190.10 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $249.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $793.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $782.00 million to $812.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $798.00 million, with estimates ranging from $779.00 million to $825.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $199.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.98. 409,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,538. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,995,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,230,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,517,000 after purchasing an additional 28,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 60,577 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,569,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,260,000 after acquiring an additional 17,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

