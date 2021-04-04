Playcent (PCNT) Market Capitalization Tops $5.05 Million

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001200 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Playcent has a total market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $485,689.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00075105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.76 or 0.00315884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.73 or 0.00765482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00091866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028941 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00017634 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,931 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

