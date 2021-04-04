LunchMoney (LMY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $295,473.09

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $295,473.09 and $6,955.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00052818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.19 or 0.00692763 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00028070 BTC.

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,173,877 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

