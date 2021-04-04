$70.55 Million in Sales Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to report $70.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.20 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $36.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year sales of $209.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.30 million to $217.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $354.37 million, with estimates ranging from $300.02 million to $422.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.12 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Lightspeed POS stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.40. The company had a trading volume of 977,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,037. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.04.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.