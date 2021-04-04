Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will announce sales of $6.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $36.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 million to $62.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $176.85 million, with estimates ranging from $58.80 million to $324.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRVB shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of PRVB traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 639,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,531. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $699.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 3.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Provention Bio by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Provention Bio by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after purchasing an additional 428,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

