NULS Trading Up 41% Over Last 7 Days (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, NULS has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002168 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $126.47 million and approximately $109.27 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00074847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.32 or 0.00311358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00091660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $443.27 or 0.00757011 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00028896 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00017386 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

