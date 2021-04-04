Sharder (SS) Market Cap Hits $3.06 Million

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Sharder coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sharder has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sharder has a market cap of $3.06 million and $103,407.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00052594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.92 or 0.00693228 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00028021 BTC.

About Sharder

Sharder is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

