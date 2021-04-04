Digitex Token Hits Market Capitalization of $5.92 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Digitex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Digitex Token has a market cap of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digitex Token has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00052628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.03 or 0.00691736 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00027854 BTC.

Digitex Token Token Profile

Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news

