Tribe (TRIBE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $72.19 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00003663 BTC on exchanges. Tribe has a total market cap of $532.66 million and $72.19 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00052628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.03 or 0.00691736 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00027854 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

