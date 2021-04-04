Ragnarok (RAGNA) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 99.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $19,017.78 and $4.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded up 112.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io

Ragnarok Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

