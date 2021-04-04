T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTOO. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of TTOO stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,033,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.97. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.3% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 98,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

