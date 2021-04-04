At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOME. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get At Home Group alerts:

HOME stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. 1,701,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,015. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that At Home Group will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other At Home Group news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 99,254 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,663.68. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 107,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $84,274.00. Insiders sold a total of 215,562 shares of company stock worth $5,800,746 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in At Home Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in At Home Group during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.